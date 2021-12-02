Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins Week 13 matchup with the New York Giants. Whether it’s Daniel Jones or Mike Glennon at QB for the Giants, the Dolphins SHOULD be in position to get a fifth straight win. Will they get a big win? Or will they do the #SameOldDolphins thing and lose a very winnable game? Find out what the guys think on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE