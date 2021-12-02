This Day in Dolphins History: December 2, 1985

In maybe the most memorable Monday Night Football game in NFL history, the Miami Dolphins beat the then-unbeaten Chicago Bears 38-24 on Monday Night Football. It would be the only loss the Bears had in the 1985 season. Dan Marino was 14 for 27 for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore had four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Mark Duper had five receptions for 107 yards receiving, and Mark Clayton had five receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins defense sacked both Chicago quarterbacks (Steve Fuller and Jim McMahon) a total of six times in the game and had one interception as well.