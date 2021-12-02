Another week, another Dolphins Victory! Scott and Alex get into the studio to record another episode following the Panthers win riding the high that many Dolfans are feeling. Hope for the future is to be found in many places, and they explore them. Who’s in the PFF 90 club? How far did the Dolphins leap up in the power rankings to make it worth talking about again? What did they see in key plays from the game? Thoughts on Phillip Lindsay and his debut. What analytics charts from the season speak volumes about Tua? This season, we laugh through the new A-Clown segment… who wins hands-down, unanimously, no contest this week? The Giants are coming to Miami minus their starting QB. Should the Dolphins be worried?

