Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has taken a lot of criticism with some of his draft choices that haven’t performed or stepped up. He has also been criticized for his free-agent spending for overspending on players or after a year cutting ties with. All valid criticisms, but now I think we should give him his due for the way the 2021 class has performed.

Sure we aren’t a full season into this class, and not everyone is playing or on the active roster. However, during the Dolphins’ 5 game-winning, their top picks from the first couple of rounds in this past year’s draft have made big impacts and are one of the main reasons for the team’s success as they go into the last quarter of the season.

Their top pick Jaylen Waddle just broke the Dolphins franchise rookie record for receptions with 86. There are four games left, and Waddle has a chance to break the NFL rookie record for receptions with 101. Waddle is getting a lot of touches and making plays. He is a threat anytime he touches the ball. If the Dolphins can add another playmaker, it could open things up for Waddle to make bigger plays. He’s the most dynamic player the Dolphins have drafted in a long time. The Dolphins might have gotten too cute in last April’s draft moving back to get multiple first-round picks and then trading one of the first-round picks to trade up six spots, but the Dolphins got a player that has a chance to be a star for years to come.



The Dolphins’ second 1st round pick was edge rusher Jaelen Phillips from the University of Miami, who was considered the best pass rusher in the draft. Phillips got off to a slow start, and his college teammate Gregory Rousseau was taken later in the first round by the Buffalo Bills. Rousseau had a big game in the Week 2 game against the Dolphins with two sacks; some people wondered if the Dolphins picked the wrong player. Phillips, after a slow start, has started to come on with six sacks in the past three games and set the Dolphins’ rookie record with 8.5 sacks. He’s gotten better and better each game and is having an impact, especially when the Dolphins get a lead and let him rush the passer.

The Dolphins’ first pick in the 2nd round was safety Jaevon Holland, and some fans were disappointed with this pick because the Denver Broncos jumped ahead of the Dolphins to take running back Javonte Williams. The Dolphins needed a running back, but at the same time, coach Brian Flores had been looking for a young safety that could play all over the defensive backfield. Holland was the first safety taken in the draft and by many the best in the class because of his ball-hawking skills, tackling ability, and blitzing ability. Holland, like Phillips, got off to a slow start, and in fact, the Dolphins started veteran Jason McCourty to slowly work Holland along. McCourty got hurt in the middle of October and gave Holland the opportunity to play more. Holland has made the most of the opportunity coming up with big plays via interceptions, blitzing off the corner, or making a big hard-hit tackle. McCourty’s injury has been a blessing in disguise to give Holland valuable experience as a rookie, and he’s getting better and better; each game could be a cornerstone of the future for this defense.

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg was the second pick in the 2nd round, and he has had an up and down rookie season. He started out at right tackle before moving to the left side, which is his natural position. He’s given up some pressures and sacks, but during the teams 5 game winning streak, he has gotten better with each snap and if he continues to improve could be a part of the foundation of the offensive line for years to come.

The Dolphins took tight end, Hunter Long, in the 3rd round, and he was considered the best all-around tight end in the draft. However, Long has been caught in a numbers game at a deep position on the roster behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, and Adam Shaheen. This pick was for next year, especially since Gesicki and Smythe are free agents so Long is probably going to come on next year.

The Dolphins also have offensive tackle Larnel Coleman and running back Gerrin Doaks so maybe those guys can develop into some good prospects for the future.

Grier appears to have hit some home runs in the 2021 class, and it’s a good sign going forward the rest of the season and into the future. For all of the criticism Grier has gotten and justifiably so, he seems to have found some playmakers to be excited