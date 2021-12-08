The Two Old Dolfans are joined by a special guest this week: Andy Korge, “retired” South Florida radio man to celebrate on a victory Monday. The trio were having so much fun talking Fins and laughing that they lost track of time, so even with edits, you get a bonus twenty minutes over the usual hour. Alex is over the moon with the Hurricanes hirings, so he spends a moment on that. Andy was the “man on location” having been at the game, and gives us the perspective of the tailgate and the game from his seat. What did we see in this game that pleased or troubled the old guys? A little bit of depth around the Waddle and Phillips and the company they now keep in our Dolphins history. In one of our most fun/funny segments we added this year, who are the runner ups and who is the winner of this weeks AC award? Listen in to join us, have a laugh, and gain perspective.

