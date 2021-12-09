In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about a variety of topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about if Miami is ABOVE or BELOW par at each position group, do their Robin Hood Mailbag segment, and have their Golden Glove Debate Hour. Plus, they talk about Correlation or Causation in regards to the Dolphins. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



