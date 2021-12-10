Over the past few decades, athletes have started earning tremendous sums of money which allowed them to get involved in gambling without worrying. Many of these athletes were frequent guests of the most prestigious casinos, but with the advancement of advanced technologies and the introduction of online casinos, they no longer want to expose their gambling habits to the public. Instead, most of them prefer playing from the comfort of their homes by playing on one of the gadgets.

Contemporary online casinos are becoming more accepted than their traditional counterparts since players can find pleasure in the most genuine gambling experience, but with much more convenience than brick-and-mortar casinos. If you too are interested in gambling online, have a look at the best new Australian casinos and start playing right away! Are you curious about who are the most prominent sportspersons who enjoy gambling? Stay with us, and we’ll show you the five sports legends who love playing at casinos.

Michael Jordan

One of the most legendary basketball players ever, six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan has certainly influenced the development of basketball, and this allowed him to become a worldwide superstar and billionaire. Other than being all of the above, Michael Jordan is a huge gambling enthusiast. In fact, he was recognized for betting up to hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout a single night. There are many gambling stories involving Michael Jordan, and one of the most well-known is the one when he was seen gambling in the Atlantic City in the night before a playoff game against the Knicks back in 1993 when the Bulls lost.

Wayne Rooney

This legendary Manchester United and England footballer is living proof that it’s not just American athletes who like gambling. Considered one of the best forward players of Premier League, Rooney has scored over 200 goals for Manchester United and Everton Combined. Other than scoring goals, Rooney enjoyed spending time at casinos during his career. Rumor has it that he once spent over $500 000 in just two hours at a Manchester casino, playing roulette and blackjack after the Europa League match.



Loading...

John Daly

This legendary professional golfer has openly admitted to betting regularly, and his autobiography contains some astonishing bets he made during his career. His favorite form of gambling is slots, and even though he has won huge sums of money, he also lost around $55 million in less than two decades of gambling, which he admitted to the public.

Floyd Mayweather

For years, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was among the highest-paid sportsmen in the world. Nowadays, he is a retired professional boxer and owner of a boxing company, who won 15 major titles during his career. With that much money on his account, he became a regular visitor of Vegas casinos and sports betting enthusiasts who regularly update his fans on social media with his betting slips, worth up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is believed that he placed bets totaling $13 million during the time of Super Bowl XLVIII, which proves how big a fan of gambling he is.

Alex Rodriguez

This legendary former American baseball player who won the World Series in 2009, got an All-Star award 14 times and American League MVP award 3 times is undoubtedly one of the best baseball players ever. Alex Rodriguez is famous for being a controversial persona both on and off the baseball pitch, so it’s no wonder why he was so much into gambling. He is most passionate about sports betting and poker. Because of his passion for gambling and involvement in underground poker games, he was once almost suspended from the MLB.

Conclusion

So there you have it, these were some of the most legendary sportsmen who spend vast amounts of money to satisfy their gambling needs. These sportsmen aren’t gambling to earn money, but rather to feel the thrill and excitement, which is one of the key elements of gambling. Of course, this list could become endless if we included all of the big sports names who love to gamble, whether between friends, sports bets, or casino gambling. This is due to the fact that money isn’t an issue for them, because of their enormous wealth.