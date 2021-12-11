Week 14 of the DolphinsTalk.com Gambling Corner has arrived. Mike went winless in college last week but perfect on his NFL picks (check his picture from Del Lago Sportsbook if you don’t believe me). Tom got back on track going 5-1 last weekend. A full slate of NFL games this weekend as College takes a breather before we get into the bowl games in another week.

YEAR TO DATE: MIKE 45-36-1 TOM 42-39-1

Mike

LA Chargers -10 over NY Giants

The Giants will be lucky to score and the Chargers will have no problem putting up 20-30 points easily.

Denver -10.5 over Detroit

The Lions won their 1 game, now they will mail it in the rest of the season. Denver is solid and fighting for a wild card spot. Broncos BIG at home.

UPSET SPECIAL: Washington +4.5 over Dallas

With the Cowboys you never know what you will get week to week. Washington I think will make a bit of late-season run here. Give me the Washington Football Team as a home dog!

Tampa Bay -3.5 over Buffalo

I am off the Bills hype train. I have given them the benefit of the doubt for too long. No more. Brady at home….put your money on that!

Tom

Baltimore (+3) @ Cleveland

I had to do a double-take on this. The Browns have been struggling offensively. They have failed to score 20+ in 6 of their last 7 games. Having Chubb and Hunt is helpful, but I think the inconsistency of Baker Mayfield will be there downfall. Take the Ravens.

New York Jets (+5.5) vs New Orleans

The Saints being favored isn’t a surprise. They are just going to run extremely short-handed. Kamara will be back which is great. But Taysom Hill isn’t very good. I think the Jets keep this one closer than expected.

Tampa Bay (-3.5) vs Buffalo

This spread is too close IMO. Tom Brady is 35-3 all-time against the Bills. The Patriots blueprint was just to run and Buffalo couldn’t stop it (46 rushes, 4.8 per carry). Leonard Fournette may have a field day in this one. Take the Bucs giving just over a field goal.

STONE COLD LEAD PIPE LOCK OF THE WEEK- CHARGERS (-10) vs New York Giants

Jake Fromm is making his first career start on the road. The hapless Giants don’t stand a chance in this one. Take the Bolts and don’t be shy about it.