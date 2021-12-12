Josh Moser of WSVN South Florida is reporting per Drew Rosenhaus that the Dolphins will bring in running back Lamar Miller for a workout on Monday. Miller was drafted by Miami in 2012 and was with the team through the 2015 season. The Dolphins this weekend placed both Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the COVID-19 list and their status for next Sunday’s game vs the Jets is up in the air. Phillip Lindsay missed last week’s game vs the Giants and he is not 100% at this time and his status for next week is questionable, and the Dolphins last week placed Patrick Laird on injured reserve. The Dolphins do have Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad but that isn’t nearly enough healthy bodies at this time of year.



