On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is flying solo talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike talks about the current Dolphins running back situation with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed going on the COVID-19 list, Phillip Lindsay and his injured ankle, and Patrick Laird going on IR. With no healthy running backs on the active roster the Dolphins are now working out Lamar Miller on Monday and will possibly consider adding him to the roster. Miller hasn’t played in a game since 2018 but Miami is in a tough spot right now. Mike talks about Miami’s options at RB. Mike also has an early preview of the Jets game this upcoming Sunday and talks about the Dolphins playoff chances after this Sunday’s slate of games and how the Dolphins playoff odds actually went down with them not playing a game. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



