There have been reports from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who has heard supposed rumblings of the Dolphins letting go of either head coach Brian Flores or general manager Chris Grier in the offseason.

With the Dolphins on a winning streak at the moment after a disastrous start, here is why the Dolphins should not get rid of either of them.

Why Flores Should Not Be On The Hot Seat

Flores’ record as a head coach currently stands at 21-24. This overlooks the past three years. He came into the role with the team in disarray. The team had just let go of head coach Adam Gase, who had traded away Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi, and then the team released Suh. These were three essential figures, particularly Landry and Ajayi.

As a result of Gase’s conflicts with big personalities, the team was in rebuild mode. This saw a poor start. While Flores’ fallout with Minkah Fitzpatrick saw the defensive back move on to the Pittsburgh Steelers, you could not see him wanting to leave if the team had an excellent start to the season.



A 0-7 start saw the Dolphins labeled by many as the worst team in history. A 5-4 run down the stretch saw them finish 5-11. This good end to the season saw them go into the 2020 season with much confidence. The following season, they went 10-6, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

He was a Coach of the Year candidate after last season, which earns him plenty of plaudits. While he hasn’t handled the Tua Tagovailoa situation perfectly, he has guided this team to becoming the first to go 1-7 and then win five straight. Prior to the trade deadline, Flores was constantly asked about Deshaun Watson. He continued to deny reports and say Tua was his guy. It is no coincidence that Miami has not lost a game since the passing of the trade deadline.

There have been many positives and negatives, but the positives massively outweigh the negatives. The defensive-minded coach has seen the Dolphins become one of the best defensive units this past month.

Offensively, things are picking up week by week. He seems to have finally figured out how best to scheme for his QB1.

How The Past Month Has Saved Grier’s Position

When the Dolphins were at the worst part of their poor run this season, Grier was someone who was getting a lot of justified criticism. Jaelan Phillips started slow, Tua was making silly errors, and Jaylen Waddle slow off the books. The draft selections of Grier were heavily scrutinized.

However, in the midst of this excellent run of form, the draft selections from 2020 and 2021 have picked up. 2021 first-round selection Phillips had 1.5 sacks in his first six NFL games. He has recorded seven in his last five games. Each week, he is looking more and more like the defensive stud we saw in college with the Miami Hurricanes.

Jaylen Waddle has been good for most of his 2021 rookie campaign. He recorded his first 100-yard game in the 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Jevon Holland has also been excellent in his rookie year, regarded by PFF as one of the best-rated rookies this season.

Dolphins 2021 Rookie Update: Jaylen Waddle is 15 receptions away from the rookie record (Bolden – 101) Jaelan Phillips is 6 sacks away from the rookie record (Kearse – 14.5) Jevon Holland is the 4th highest graded safety in all of football (per PFF) This class is DIFFERENT. pic.twitter.com/AEuEOzYNKB — Valley Boys Sports (@VBSofficial_) December 8, 2021

2020 saw Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbinoghene was taken in the first round. While Jackson has been hit and miss and Igbinoghene non-existent, Tua is improving week on week. He finally looks to be the reliable quarterback that fans all expected when he was taken fifth overall in 2020.

If there is anything that the past month is proved, is that Grier can actually draft. With the form improving since the end of the Watson talk, someone that it appears only owner Stephen Ross wanted, perhaps the problem is someone higher up than Grier and Flores?