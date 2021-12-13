The third Miami Dolphins running back in four days has tested positive for COVID-19. Phillip Lindsay has tested positive for COVID per Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have tested positive for COVID in recent days. Lindsay has a bad ankle and wasn’t a sure thing to play this week vs the Jets anyway. Patrick Laird recently was placed on IR and is out for at least three games. The only healthy Dolphins running backs on the roster are on the practice squad in Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks. The Dolphins did bring in Lamar Miller for a workout today, no word if he was signed.

Another one: #Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19, per sources. All three backs on Miami’s 53-man roster now have COVID, leaving the status of Lindsay, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in doubt for Sunday’s game against the #Jets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021

More on this story as it develops.