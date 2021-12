Albert Breer of the NFL Network was on Colin Cowherd and spoke about Tua’s future in Miami beyond this year especially if Miami misses the playoffs. He states they are still expected to be back in on Deshaun Watson and that the flaws Tua showed early in the year have not been forgotten and Flores and Grier going into Year 4 will not want to tie their jobs to him knowing they have missed the playoffs in three straight years and year 4 being a “make or break” season.