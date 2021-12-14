On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom talks about how COVID has hit the Miami Dolphins as four players in the past few days have been placed on the COVID-19 list and their status for Sunday’s game vs the Jets is now up in the air. Tom also goes over the current standings and Miami’s chances of making the playoffs. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.





