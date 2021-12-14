On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is flying solo talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike talks about the current Dolphins COVID situation that has put four players on the COVID-19 list and their status for Sunday’s game in jeopardy. What will the Dolphins do at running back and is Duke Johnson and Malcolm Brown enough for this week vs the Jets? Also, Mike talks about the national media narrative surrounding the Miami Dolphins and why Dolphins fans need to chill out and not go crazy every time someone on TV or Radio says something that isn’t 100% positive about Tua or the Fins. That everyone is entitled to an opinion even if it doesn’t agree with yours. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Al Cardenas, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.