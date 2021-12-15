On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back with their weekly show. They talk about the Dolphins COVID situation which has put a few players on the shelf and possibly unable to play this week. Including the Dolphins’ running back room taking a big hit. They discuss the Dolphins’ options and what we may see this week at running back. They also talk about the Dolphins NFT giveaway this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, and the new Dolphins international markets they have been assigned, and how that will be great news for Dolphins fans in those countries. Mike and Ian preview the Jets game this week and talk about how there is no way in hell they can lose this game, and also open the mailbag and talk about Miami’s playoff odds. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.





