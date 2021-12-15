The NY Stinkin’ Jets visit Hard Rock Stadium to take on our Miami Dolphins. Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to look at the matchup. We also talked about how Shula had it tougher to get to 347 than Bill Belichick will if he indeed does. We talk Draft Kings briefly and close with our predictions.
NY Jets Preview and Individual Records
The NY Stinkin’ Jets visit Hard Rock Stadium to take on our Miami Dolphins. Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to look at the matchup. We also talked about how Shula had it tougher to get to 347 than Bill Belichick will if he indeed does. We talk Draft Kings briefly and close with our predictions.