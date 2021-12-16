The Miami Dolphins placed a 4th running back on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Rookie 7th round pick Gerrid Doaks was put on the list for a failed COVID test. Doaks was on the practice squad and not expected to play this week. Earlier on Thursday, the Dolphins placed rookie wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, on the COVID list as well.

Dolphins are placing rookie RB Gerrid Doaks on Covid/IR list, per source. So now Miami has 4 RBs down along with Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 16, 2021

More on this story as it develops.