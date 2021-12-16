On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Josh and Mike talk about all of the news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about the COVID situation surrounding the Dolphins this week and the ever-growing list of Dolphins players who are currently on the COVID-19 list which grew Thursday with the addition of rookies Jaylen Waddle and Gerrid Doaks. Josh and Mike preview this week’s game vs the NY Jets and talk about if there is any way on earth the Dolphins can lose this game even with multiple players probably out. Plus, they talk about Zach Wilson and how his situation in New York this year is very similar to the situation Tua had in Miami in 2020. Plus, we poke fun at how bad the Jets defense is in 2021. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.







