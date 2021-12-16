Aaron the Brain is unavailable this week, but Josh is joined by Deputy Editor of Sports Betting for ESPN.com/chalk, lifelong Miami Dolphins fan and close family friend for nearly 40 years, David Bearman!

The guys will preview the Dolphins’ big Week 15 matchup with the Jets. The Dolphins have 4 game left in the 2021 season. Can they make the playoffs? COVID is wreaking havoc across the league and the Dolphins have been affected as well with 4 running backs on the Reserved/COVID list along with rookie sensations Jevon Holland and Jaylen Waddle. Will the players recover in time for Sunday’s game? Can the Dolphins win without them? Will they make Jets’ rookie QB Zach Wilson’s life a living hell? All of this plus David’s Week 15 best bets on the latest edition of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

***PLEASE NOTE: Josh’s microphone malfunctioned, so his audio quality isn’t up to its normal standards. We apologize.***

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE