THIS DAY IN DOLPHINS HISTORY: December 16, 2007 – In one of the most memorable games in the history of the Miami Dolphins, Cleo Lemon threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Greg Camarillo in overtime to give the Dolphins their first win of the 2007 season. The Dolphins entered the game winless, 0-13 on the season, and had a 16-13 lead with just under 2 minutes left in the game. The Ravens marched down the field and Matt Stover kicked an 18-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. In overtime, Lemon hit Camarillo in stride and for the winning touchdown. Lemon threw for 315 yards on the day and the one touchdown in overtime. The Dolphins defense sacked Ravens quarterback Kyle Boller four times in the win with Jason Taylor having two of the sacks.