The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday that rookie superstar safety Jevon Holland was taken off the COVID-19 list and he can play Sunday vs the NY Jets.

Roster Move | We have activated safety Jevon Holland off the reserve/COVID-19 list and offensive lineman Greg Mancz off injured reserve. We have also elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to the active roster for Sunday’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 18, 2021