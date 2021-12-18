Week 16 gets underway with a late-game Saturday night. With COVID moving some games around, be sure to get your bets in early! Mike went 3-1 last week as Tom went 2-2. Here is a look at this week’s games.

YEAR TO DATE: MIKE: 48-37-1 TOM 44-41-1

Mike

Miami -10 over NY Jets

The Jets are without everybody. Dolphins are only without Waddle. No excuses for Miami. They win and cover. If not they have bigger issues with this franchise.

Buffalo -13 over Carolina

The Bills I saw in the second half vs Tampa last week is the Bills team I think will come out at home and thump a pathetic Panthers team.

Dallas -11 over NY Giants

Laying some serious lumber this week but these teams stink. The Giants are so bad they have resorted to giving out free (medium-sized) soda’s to their PSL buyers to keep them happy. Nice for the fans (I think) but the Cowboys will lay a pounding on the pathetic Giants.

San Fran -10 over Atlanta

The Falcons stink and San Fran is coming off a big road win over Cincy. I think San Fran keeps the momentum rolling at home and the Falcons, well look like the Falcons and crumble vs a good team.

Tom

Saturday Special: New England (+2.5) @ Indianapolis

The Patriots’ defense has been spectacular the last 2 months, going on a 7 game winning streak. They will have their hands full with Jonathan Taylor but I believe they will win outright. So the points are a gift. Take the Patriots.

Buffalo (-13) vs Carolina

Panthers are reeling and can’t seem to find their offense. Even though Josh Allen is banged up, this should be a run away victory for the Bills.

Miami vs New York Jets UNDER 41.5

What was said about New England’s defense can be said about Miami’s as well. The Jets offense will get back Michael Carter but the Dolphins defense will cause issues for Zach Wilson, who turns the ball over often. I like this to go under. Miami doesn’t score a ton and doesn’t give up a ton either. I see this being 24-10.

New Orleans (+11.5) @ Tampa Bay

Tom Brady seems to only struggle against the Saints’ defense since he’s gone to Tampa. He is 1-3. Saints may be able to keep this close regardless of who is under center. Tampa should win, but this may be closer than some imagine.