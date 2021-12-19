Miami has won their 6th consecutive game of the season, making their record .500 for the first time since the 2nd week of the season.

Here are my rapid takeaways from Miami’s victory against the Jets:

Tua plays his worst game of the season: Despite putting up 31 points on the board, Tua played a truly poor game. His accuracy and decision-making were subpar. Even on positive plays, his accuracy wasn’t great, he threw the ball behind Parker on the late TD, and Albert Wilson had a first down grab that could have easily been intercepted after a tip. He was late on a couple of throws, and his pick-6 in the 4th quarter gave the Jets a bit of life before the running game delivered a game-winning drive. Aside from the 2 awful interceptions, he also left some big plays on the field, as he underthrew Albert Wilson in what could’ve been a Touchdown. Against better teams, he won’t be able to play like he did today and still win.



Loading...

Jaylen Waddle’s absence was noticeable: Perhaps the biggest reason Tua struggled was the absence of Miami’s best receiver. Waddle has become Tua’s security target, and that’s largely due to his ability to separate and be constantly open. Without him, Tua had to fit the ball into tighter windows, and he struggled because of it. Hopefully, he’s back for Miami’s matchup against the Saints





Miami has their 1st 100-yard rusher of the season: For the first time all year, Miami’s run game looked good, and most of it came on the back of former Miami Hurricanes running back Duke Johnson. Playing in his old College stadium Johnson had his first 100 yard game of his 7 year NFL career, adding 2 Touchdowns as well. He looked decisive and ran with power. Perhaps a combination of Johnson & Gaskin is the way to go for the rest of the season. It’s safe to say Duke Johnson earned the start at least for the next week after being Miami’s best offensive player this week.





Dolphins Defense comes up big in the 2nd half: Miami’s defense started slowly as they allowed the Jets to march down the field and score on their first drive of the game, and letting them score 17 points during the first half despite their offense being extremely poor in recent weeks. That all went away in the 2nd half, as the Jets were unable to move the ball with any real rhythm and Miami constantly got after Zach Wilson managing to pick up a few sacks and a turnover in the process. They stopped the Jets twice as they tried to tie the game, and Miami allowed 0 offensive points from the Jets in the 2nd half.



