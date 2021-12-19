Even though the Miami Dolphins activated Jevon Holland and moved him off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, per Adam Beasley of PFN the Dolphins won’t have Holland active for Sunday’s game vs the Jets and he will not play. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network is saying Holland has a non-football illness and that is why he is out.

