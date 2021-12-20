Six. Straight. Wins.

That’s the headline, regardless of anything else. The Dolphins have won six straight games and find themselves fully in the mix for the AFC Wild Card spots. On a day where the QB and the defense struggled at times, the offensive line and Miami native Duke Johnson emerged to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 31-24 victory over Zach Wilson an the hapless New York Jets. Aaron and Josh are back to chat the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

