On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They give an update on the Dolphins COVID-19 list and who is and who isn’t available at this time. They talk about the big win over the Saints this past Monday Night and recap everything that happened in that win. Mike and Ian open up the listener mailbag and answer your questions that you sent in. They talk about the national media narrative about the Dolphins and what it was at 1-7 vs what it is now at 8-7. Plus, they preview this week’s game vs the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill and talk about what Miami has to do to come away with a victory. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.





