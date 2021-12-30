We are nearing the end of this year’s gambling corner, with roughly a month to go before we get ready for the Super Bowl. In this edition, Tom and Mike make their bets on the College Football Championship Final Four as well as this weekend’s slate of NFL games.

YEAR TO DATE: MIKE: 51-38-1 TOM 46-43-1

Mike

Alabama -13.5 over Cincinnati

This game won’t even be competitive. Alabama is on another planet than Cincinnati and you are giving an NFL coaching staff of Nick Saban, Doug Marrone, and Bill O’Brien a month to prepare for a team from the AAC. Game will be over after the first quarter. Bama wins big. ROLL TIDE!

Georgia -7.5 over Michigan

This is a tough game to pick and both teams play elite defense. I just like Georgia’s offense a little bit more and trust them a little bit more. Aside from the Alabama game, Georgia was stomping everyone into the ground. I don’t think we will see a ton of points here but I think the Georgia defense will dominate and maybe even score for the Bulldogs.

Buffalo -14.5 over Atlanta

The Bills we saw vs New England last week is the Bills team everyone predicted to win the Super Bowl. With the AFC East crown in their grasp now I expect them to lay a thumping on the pathetic Falcons in Orchard Park this week.

Chicago -6 over NY Giants

I have zero faith in the Giants scoring any points. Like legit any at all, even a field goal. The Bears have been decent most weeks of late and been competitive in most games. Chicago is at home, Fields is improving, the Giants are a dumpster fire. Give me Da Bears and lay the 6.

LA Chargers -6.5 over Denver

I don’t trust the Broncos’ quarterbacks at all. Not one bit. The Chargers will rebound after a miserable performance last week vs Houston and get a much-needed win at home.

Arizona/Dallas OVER 51.5

Both of these teams can light up the scoreboard and I think they will again this week and put up a ton of points.

Tom

Cincinnati (+13.5) vs Alabama

I am making a sucker play here as I think a team that’s undefeated being 2 touchdown dogs is laughable. The Bearcats are 5-0 ATS as an underdog and 6-0 ATS against teams with a winning record. That’s good enough for me as I believe Desmond Ritter will keep this within 2 TDs. Alabama will win outright but may be closer than some expect.

Michigan vs Georgia UNDER 45.5

I think this game will be a battle of attrition. Georgia’s defense gave up less than 10ppg this season. Michigan is going to have a hard time moving the ball consistently against this defense. I expect this to be pretty low scoring. 24-20 seems likely outcome. Take the under.

Cincinnati (+5) vs Kansas City

You looked twice didn’t you? The Bengals getting more than a field goal at home is laughable. This game is going to be close. The home team getting 5 is a gift from the football gods. Joe Burrow and that potent offense should be able to keep up with Mahomes and co. Take the Bengals.

Miami (+3.5) @ Tennessee

Dolphins are riding a wave of momentum, winning 7 straight. The Titans needed a second-half comeback against the 49ers. Derrick Henry is still unlikely to play which means Ryan Tannehill, who has been very inconsistent without his top back, will need to rely on AJ Brown and Julio Jones. Who goes against arguably a top CB duo in the league. This one will be close. Take the hotter team.

LA Rams (-3.5) @ Baltimore

The Ravens are falling apart late and it is still not known if Lamar Jackson will be back for this one. The Ravens have won their 4 matchups with the Rams dating back to 2007, but Matthew Stafford will change that this weekend. After the dismantling the Ravens defense took against the Bengals, a very similar-looking offense come in this week. Take the Rams.

Arizona @ Dallas OVER 51.5

Two high-powered offenses meet in Dallas. Arizona has been struggling as of late offensively. I believe they will score just enough to help carry this to the over. Take it.