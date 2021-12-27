On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Josh talk about all of the NFL happenings from this Sunday that put the Dolphins in a great position to where they now control their own playoff destiny. If the Dolphins win their remaining three games they are in the playoffs and no help is needed from any other team. The guys break down everything that took place and what put Miami in this spot. They talk about how the narrative around the Dolphins now shifts to Tua and Brian Flores and the pressure is now on them these final three games to finish this run they are on and lead Miami to the playoffs. Plus, Josh and Mike preview the Dolphins-Saints game taking place Monday Night from the Superdome and talk about what Miami needs to do to win. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.





