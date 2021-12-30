I open the show talking about the importance of Sunday’s game to Tennessee and then talk a bit about the recent series history between the two clubs.

I look at some Next Gen Stats for our receivers, including separation from their defenders. I compare the QB’s.

I talk about Julio Jones and his standing on the all-time NFL receiver list.

I look over the Titans roster and talk about their PFF standings amongst their peers then I get into some of the matchups that favor us.

I go over how PFF sees the matchup. You’ll be surprised how the QB’s match up and how close these defenses are from their power rankings.

I give you my views of Sunday’s game and what I think the keys are, and why I believe they’re critical.

Lastly, I give my prediction on the contest.

