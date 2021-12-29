Peter King and Paul Burmeister unpack the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football game and why COVID made the matchup so unique. They wonder if playoff games could end up the same way.
Related Posts
Rich Eisen Show: Houston Chronicle’s John McClain Talks Deshaun Watson Talk Trade to Miami
October 22, 2021
Dolphins Signing Center Austin Reiter off Saints Practice Squad
October 4, 2021
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Looking Ahead to Dolphins vs Colts
September 29, 2021
Who is Sam Eguavoen?
July 28, 2019