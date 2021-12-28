On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 7th straight with a big victory on Monday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints 20-3. With the win, the Dolphins now currently hold the 7th playoff spot in the AFC and control their own destiny to make the playoffs. Mike and Tom talk about the Dolphins defense 8 sack performance vs the Saints offense. The boys talk about Tua’s performance and how Jaylen Waddle continues to look like the best Miami Dolphins wide receiver in many years with another 10 catch game in the win. And they look ahead to the big Week 17 matchup with the Dolphins traveling to Tennesse to take on their old friend Ryan Tannehill next Sunday. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



