On Monday Night, Miami became the first team in NFL history to win seven games in a row after losing seven games in a row earlier in the same season. After an awful start to the season, the Dolphins find themselves playing meaningful games, and beating the Saints in front of a National audience was certainly meaningful.

Here are the takeaways from Miami’s win against the Saints:



Loading...

The Dolphins’ offensive line was clearly overmatched: The unit has struggled all year, and when they had to go up against a very strong defensive line that the Saints have, they definitely struggled. Jesse Davis vs. Cameron Jordan was one of the mismatches that could’ve been easily identified before the game, but aside from that matchup, Austin Jackson & Liam Eichenberg also struggled. After a few weeks that showed some improvement, this week showed that they’re still not ready to go up against quality defensive lines. Miami’s running game averaged 2.9 yards per carry, after having their best game of the season last week. It’s becoming increasingly obvious Miami should go after some free agents in the off-season to address this issue, alongside spending some Draft capital.

Jalen Waddle is Miami’s most dangerous offensive player: After missing last week’s victory against the Jets, Waddle made his return and showed out with 10 receptions, 92 yards, and a TD. The Dolphins offensive coaching staff has done a good job identifying that he’s their most explosive player. And they have put him in positions to get him the ball as much as possible, as he lined up at running back a few times and caught passes out of the backfield

The Dolphins defensive line is the team’s most underrated unit: The Dolphins secondary is the team’s best unit, that’s been the case for 2 years in a row, but Miami’s defensive line has quietly improved and become one of the team’s strengths this year. Emmanuel Ogbah has followed up his strong 2020 campaign with yet another nine-sack season (with more TFL’s and pressures this year). Christian Wilkins has blossomed into a true star, as he’s one of the highest-graded interior defenders by PFF. Raekwon Davis remains great against the run, and Zach Sieler continues to be the most underrated player on the team. Miami has become a Top 10 team against the run, and they consistently get after the QB.

Tua Tagovailoa has a solid performance: Miami only put up 13 offensive points against the Saints, who were without Malcolm Jenkins and Demario Davis; even without the 2, they are still among the NFL’s best defenses with elite players like Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore & Marcus Davenport. Miami struggled moving the ball, as expected, but ultimately they were also let down by officiating. Miami picked up a first down with a pass to Myles Gaskin, but the officiating crew gave the Dolphins a horrible spot making it 3rd down (which Miami failed to pick up with Brissett, but that’s a whole different issue). The very next drive Miami picked up a 3rd down on a 10-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle, and that was negated due to Marcus Davenport slipping and being called for a terrible holding penalty. Tua was inaccurate on some throws as well, as he was high on the interception when he tried forcing the ball to Mack Hollins, and also high on a 3rd down pass to Myles Gaskin. As usual he bounced back from the interception and led Miami on a Touchdown drive. He finished the game 19/26 for 198 yards, 1 TD, and 1 Int. A decent performance against a strong defense.