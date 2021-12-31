In 2018, Ryan Tannehill played his final game for the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Tennessee Titans. Now, for the first time, he will go head-to-head with his former team. The Dolphins are riding a seven game win streak into Tennessee and control their own destiny, knowing that a win over the Titans paired with a Week 18 win over the Patriots would see them qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. How will the Dolphins fare in their big matchup with the Titans? Can they keep their momentum going? Is all hope lost if they fail to win? Plus, Zach Thomas is once again a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame. Is this the year he makes it? We discuss all this and more on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

