THIS DAY IN DOLPHINS HISTORY – December 30, 2000: The Dolphins beat the Colts 23-17 in a Wild Card playoff game on a 17-yard touchdown run by Lamar Smith in overtime. The run by Smith put him at 209 yards for the day on 40 rushes and that final game-winning run in overtime was his second touchdown on the day. The game was sent to overtime on a Jay Fiedler touchdown pass to tight end Jed Weaver with only 34 seconds left that tied the game at 17. In overtime, the Colts had a chance to win it but Mike Vanderjagt missed a 49-yard field goal, only his 3rd missed field goal attempt all season. In this game, Miami had 434 total yards of offense compared to the Colts 293. The Dolphins’ defense held Peyton Manning to under 200 yards passing and only one touchdown. To this day this is the last Miami Dolphins playoff victory.