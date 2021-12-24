December 24, 2016: The Miami Dolphins needed overtime but they went to Orchard Park, NY, and beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34 to clinch a Wild Card spot on this day in 2016. The Dolphins were led by running back Jay Ajayi who ran 32 times for 206 yards and a touchdown. Running back Kenyan Drake also had a 45-yard rushing touchdown on the day as the Dolphins ran for 261 yards as a team on the day. Quarterback Matt Moore connected on two touchdown passes, one to DeVante Parker and the other to Kenny Stills. Dolphins’ kicker Andrew Franks hit a 55-yard field goal as time ran out to send the game to overtime. Franks then hit a 27-yard field goal to win it in overtime.