In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network, Carter and Jorge recap the Dolphins big win vs the Saints on Monday Night Football, they talk about Ryan Tannehill and his time in Miami as the Dolphins will be facing Tannehill this week when they play the Titans, they attempt to do another giveaway, and they have their Golden Glove Debate Hour segment. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE