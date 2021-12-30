Alex and Scott connect virtually while half a world apart review the Saints game and discuss the upcoming match against the Tannehills (Titans). Hear about what the spanish (language) broadcast had to say about Tua. Who shined and who didn’t in the win against the Saints. Alex gives a compliment to a part of the team for the first time all season. Learn some interesting bits about Notre Dame quarterbacks in the NFL. Who will win on Sunday and why? Tune in for old guy wisdom.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE