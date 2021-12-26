You might have bought the Miami Dolphins uniform for fashion, love for the sport, or purely based on fan love. But do you know how the Miami Dolphins uniforms have evolved through the years? Even if you’ve been using the NFL sportsbook for years, be ready to be wowed by the revealing history of the Miami Dolphins uniform.

The Miami Dolphins Uniforms Timeline Over the Years

The Miami Dolphins 1966 Uniform: The team was founded in 1965 as the first football club in the Deep South after the Miami Seahawks folded in 1947. This inaugural 1966 uniform was used after the Dolphins received their name from a name the team contest.

Dolphins have used other uniforms before the 1966 jersey. A short-sleeved aqua jersey featuring orange and white horizontal stripes and outlined number patches on the chest and sleeve regions.

The Miami Dolphins 1969 Uniform: The Miami Dolphins 1969 uniform was born when the team formed a solid foundation.

The main change can be seen on the classic away jersey, which is an inverse of the 1969 home uniform. It was a white short-sleeved dress with chest and sleeve number patches in orange and blue-trimmed aqua colors. It was also designed with horizontal stripes that are white-framed with orange alternating colors.

The Miami Dolphins 1971 Uniform: This year was one of the earliest successful years for the Miami Dolphins. The then Dolphins coach, Shula, took the team from a poor losing record to an excellent score of 10-4. It’s also the first season they went to the Super Bowl, though they lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

The uniforms used in this season had a brief change in the home jersey; the sleeve strips were removed, and number patches were reduced in size as the sleeve was designed with a higher cut (closer to the shoulders).



The Miami Dolphins 1972 Uniform: The Dolphins redefined perfection in the NFL that season. They had an exciting season, and the team won Super Bowl VII with 14-7 against the Washington Redskins.

The uniform won by Dolphin in the 1972 season was a modified version of the 1969 season away jersey. The sleeves were further shortened, and the negative space below the horizontal lines was also cropped. The number patches and horizontal lines were shrunk to fit the reduced allocated space, and the number patches on the sleeve were adjusted below the shoulders.

The Miami Dolphins 1973 Uniform: The Miami Dolphins returned to the Super Bowl again and won their second straight win. The 1973 uniform had minor notable changes. The home and away uniforms saw the horizontal lines return to the jersey sleeve above their cuffs.

The Miami Dolphins 1980 Uniform: The 1980 uniform didn’t change in design; instead, it had a change in materials. The Dolphins Jersey was produced with silk-screened numbers and meshed fabric.

The Miami Dolphins 1984 Uniform: The Miami Dolphins reached the Super Bowl again this season but lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Their uniform for this season had minor changes, mainly in the number of patches, their placements and size.

The Miami Dolphins 1988 Uniform: In 1988, the Miami Dolphins had their jersey incorporated with a logo for the first time. The logo was placed on the away uniforms sleeve, which pushed the numbers on the sleeves upwards. Also, a white outline was added to the orange outline around the chest numbers.

The Miami Dolphins 1990 Uniform: 1990 marked the death of the Miami Dolphins owner Joe Robbie. The year is also the team’s 25th anniversary. The uniforms for this season featured a 25th-anniversary patch at the upper left chest area of the jersey. The team players wore a black armband at their right sleeve with JR.

The Miami Dolphins 1994 Uniform: This year saw the return of the 1969 uniform in commemoration of the NFL 75th anniversary. Also, the NFL shield was depicted for the first time on their jersey.

The Miami Dolphins 1997 Uniform: A significant change was made to the Miami Dolphins 1997 jersey. The jersey’s collar was changed from white to aqua, the shoulder and chest numbers were attached with a black drop shadow. The sleeve cuffs were adjusted to a solid aqua bar, and the helmet and sleeve logos were redesigned.

The Miami Dolphins 2000 Uniform: This season saw the Dolphins logotype added underneath the uniform collar. The stripes of uniform cuffs were also compacted, and drop shadows were added to the jersey logos.

The Miami Dolphins 2009 Uniform: This season’s jersey saw another significant change in the Miami Dolphin’s team jersey. An orange alternate dress was introduced, and its number patches on the shoulder and chest were of aqua-trimmed white color. Finally, the Dolphins logotype was added on the sleeves and below the NFL shield placed on the collar.

These are the significant timelines in the history of Miami Dolphin uniforms. The years that followed have mainly seen a logo design change or logo added or removed on their helmets.