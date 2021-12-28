Despite the now-certainty that the Miami Dolphins won’t make it to the playoffs this year – again — die-hard fans continue to stick by the team through ups and downs. The Fins continue to inspire confidence and hope among their legions of fans who continue to hope against hope for a winning season of jackpot casino proportions.

There are a wide range of Dolphins fans from those who are looking to relive the Dolphin glory dates of the early ‘70s when the Dolphins lost eight games over the course of 4 seasons and won two Super Bowls to those who have no expectations and laugh at the most game moments as they predict missed field goals before they happen.

But within this group of enthusiasts are some genuine idealists who inspire others with their commitment to the Miami reps.

They include:

Marc Angelo

For more than ten years Marc Angelo of Placerville has been rooting for the Dolphins, motivating other fans to show their enthusiasm and ignoring the losses. This year, Angelo was named Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year in recognition of his efforts to keep the spirits of the team and its fans high.

Angelo has put his fandom towards charitable causes by raising funds for the Dolphins Challenge Cancer foundation whicn involves inviting fans who donate to enter into a raffle to win Dolphins memorabilia. His club has also been involved in raising money for hurricane relief following Hurricane Irma.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. On November 7th the founder of the World Wide Dolfan Clubs was honored by the team at the Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins game with a Fan of the Year jersey and a standing ovation from the crowd while his wife, Rusty, stood nearby. Angelo was touched. “It was awesome because I turned around and we had 210 people with us the whole time I was standing on the field. I knew we were being loud up there and I knew that the players could hear (the club) down on the field too because I could hear them.”

Marc’s relationship with the Dolphins started when he was 8 years old and watched Da Marino lead the Dolphins to the Super Bowl XIX. IN 2008 he founded the NorCal Dolfan Club in Suisun City which hosted fan meetups for games and other events. The Dolfans have expanded and embark on various charitable causes, the latest being to raise money to bring military personnel to Miami for an all-expenses-paid game.

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez said, “He’s going out of his way to make a significant impact. He’s leveraged the power of his fan base and his groups to support the good that we do through our cancer program.”

The announcement that Marc was to be named Fan of the Year came as a surprise to Angelo who thought that he was going to be talking about fan club weekend when Travis Wingfield, host of the Dolphins’ Drive Time Podcast and writer for MiamiDolphins.com invited Marc to ask him to come on the show.

Marc was shocked to see Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson waiting for him and that’s when he broke the news. “The interview went from being a nice flowing interview to I didn’t know what to say anymore,” said Marc. “I was floored because I know who won it last year and how much he raised for the charities and I know so many other fans who do so many amazing things.”

The NFL.com wrote, “Marc truly uses his Dolphins fandom to inspire other Fins fans and his positivity and passion for the Fins is unrivaled.”

Big Papa Pump

Thomas “Big Papa Pump” Phillips has been a Dolphins fan since age 7 and has attended over 200 games over the years, watching most of the rest on TV. When he goes to the games Phillips stands out, wearing a Dolphins jersey, shorts and wristbands. His Dodge Ram is covered in Dolphins logos and stickers and he has a Dolphins tattoo on his arm. If you look closely you’ll see a black-and-orange chain that he wears around his neck with a Dolphins’ colors Papa Pump face mask.

Big Papa Pump’s fascination with the Dolphins began when, as a child, he would sneak into the Dolphins’ training grounds. “I was born in it,” says Phillips. “My family’s all Dolphins fans. My mom, my dad, my older brothers, my older sisters. It was inherited, there was no choice. I actually grew up down the street, not even two blocks from where they used to train at Biscayne College … before it was St. Thomas, they used to practice there on the regular. You know, that’s what really got me.”

Phillips has never missed a home game in 28 years and has held Dolphins season tickets for 28 years. “If you know me, you know I’m loyal to everything,” Phillips said. “My wife and I have been married for 23 years, that’s dedication, that’s loyal. Also my job, I’ve been working for the school board for 28 years. Look at where I’m going with that. Everything’s consistently in place. There’s no shifting and switching.”

He prepares for games carefully. “Prior to going to sleep the night before, I set out what I’m wearing – my shoes, socks, shorts, jersey and gloves … As I wake up, I take my pills and my vitamins, I brush my teeth, and I listen to my church ’cause I got to get my gospel in and get a little prayer in for my teammates.”

Ian “Big E” Berger

Ian first has been a fan since the 1985 when he attended the Orange Bowl with his grandfather. Soon after he started following the Dolphins and ever since, he has been unwavering in his affection for The Fins. When social media was introduced Big E got active on Twitter and learned how to use the platform to share fandom of the game and the team among fans.

Today Ian has a following of over 16,000 Dolphins fans. He’s almost always optimistic as he shares his thoughts on the team, his experience of living in South Florida and his enthusiasm at being able to attend all home games with his family. Big E admits that the pandemic has brought challenges but he remains focused on keeping the Dolphins’ fans engaged, excited and involved in supporting the team.

One of his pet project involved asking each fan to send his or her own Tua NFL Draft reaction videos which he then compiled and put up on YouTube. He has also made compiled videos of fans washing their hands, set it to the Miami Dolphins fight song to demonstrate the proper length of hand-washing.

His “masterpiece” this far has been picture montages of Fins fans attending games.