In March, the Miami Dolphins signed free agent wide receiver Will Fuller. The Dolphins’ goal this past off-season was to add playmakers to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fuller is a speedy receiver who can take the top of the defense. The Dolphins also drafted Jaylen Waddle with their top pick to go with DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki it seemed like an offense that can match up with anyone. However, it’s been a disappointment because of injuries to Parker and Fuller.

Fuller in particular hasn’t played at all other than a game and a half. When Fuller did sign, it was only a one-year contract in part because of his durability issues. He has never played a full 16 game season in his 5 years, but he has the ability to make big plays. Last year he played 11 games, but then was suspended for 6 games because of PEDS, and that suspension carried into this year so the Dolphins knew he would miss the season opener.



However, this signing was a bad sign after the first day of training camp. Fuller suffered a soft tissue injury in his first practice and for precautionary reasons held him out to get him ready for the season. He was healthy to come back in week 2 against the Buffalo Bills but didn’t play because of personal reasons. Now football players are human and personal things come up. Then he went on to play in week 3 and started week 4 before leaving with a finger injury. He went on IR with a broken finger with a designation to return after a minimum of 3 weeks. 3 weeks came and went and still wasn’t ready to practice. I’ve seen football players play with dislocated and broken fingers and hands. In fact, some linemen wear casts the size of a club to play a game. Yet Fuller can’t suck it up. Then one month passes and then two months pass and still not ready. Now on Mon head coach Brian Flores said Fuller had a setback in his rehab and is probably out the rest of the season.

As a fan, I was really frustrated to hear this news because I was excited about the Fuller signing and thought he would thrive in our offense. I know coach Flores doesn’t like to divulge a player’s injury and personal stuff and I respect that. However, how does a broken finger keep you out more than 2 months? Or was it something more than a broken finger? As fans, I believe we need an explanation of what’s going on to give us a better understanding because right this is just another disastrous free-agent signing.

In fact, I believe this is the most disastrous free-agent signing. The Dolphins gave him a one-year contract with a guaranteed 10 million dollar salary. 10 million dollars and all the team got was not even 2 games out of him 4 catches for 26 yards and a mysterious injury. The Dolphins have had some bad free agent signings, like Mike Wallace, Jay Cutler, and others. The difference is most of those free agents played a lot of games and were on the field. A good portion of them were disappointing on the field but at least we saw them on the field. Fuller didn’t play or practice this season. The good news is the Dolphins can let him walk after the season since he is no longer under contract. The bad news is they wasted 10 million on a player who didn’t play 2 full games. That money could have been used elsewhere.