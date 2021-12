Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas has been named a finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Super Bowl weekend will be the announcement of who makes the 2022 Hall of Fame.

LB Zach Thomas has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/0fIXNqfJsM — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021