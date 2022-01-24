Senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated and the author of the MMQB Albert Breer believes the Miami Dolphins head coaching search is down between Brian Daboll and Vance Joseph. He is reporting the process should accelerate in the coming days once some dominos start to fall such as where Dan Quinn lands.

ALBERT BREER on THE DOLPHINS HEAD COACHING SEARCH: "The Dolphins’ process should accelerate in the coming days. My feeling is that a significant part of it will ride on how the dominoes fall. Quinn remains the big domino. Again, he’s scheduled to be in Jersey Monday, (cont) pic.twitter.com/M6yZMEToEO — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 24, 2022

(part 3) organization, having been there in 2011, helps his cause. If the Giants try to close on Daboll? Then, Miami could turn to its ex-defensive coordinator (and current Cardinals DC) Vance Joseph, another candidate who’s positioned well with Miami wrapping up its (cont) — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 24, 2022

(part 5) decisions yet, and remains focused on wrapping up the first phase of interviews, the standing relationships that Joseph and Daboll (and remember, Daboll has one with Tua Tagovailoa, too) had coming in appear to be relevant now." — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 24, 2022

UPDATE: Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Giants are scheduling a 2nd interview with Daboll for today, Monday, Jan 24th

The #Giants plan to interview #Bills OC Brian Daboll a second time for their head coaching job today, per source. Daboll is the first known finalist for New York, which is also interviewing #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn today. Heating up. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022