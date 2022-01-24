Senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated and the author of the MMQB Albert Breer believes the Miami Dolphins head coaching search is down between Brian Daboll and Vance Joseph. He is reporting the process should accelerate in the coming days once some dominos start to fall such as where Dan Quinn lands.

UPDATE: Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Giants are scheduling a 2nd interview with Daboll for today, Monday, Jan 24th

Loading
Loading...