Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting the Chicago Bears have put in a request to talk to the current Miami Dolphins Sr. Personnel Executive Reggie McKenzie about their open general manager position. McKenzie was with the Green Bay Packers in numerous roles for 17 years before becoming the general manager of the Raiders between 2012-2018. After he was let go by the Raiders Chris Grier hired him in Miami. The Bears are also interested in former Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland for this position as well. If Reggie McKenzie were to become the Bears general manager one would wonder if Brian Flores would then move to the top of the list to be the next head coach as both worked together in Miami.

Also, if hired the Dolphins would receive a 3rd round compensatory pick for the next two seasons due to the NFL’s new Rooney Rule to try and get minority candidates in positions of power.

The Bears have put in a request to interview ex-Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, now a Dolphins senior personnel executive, for their open GM spot, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2022

If hired for a GM role, the Dolphins would get a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years as part of the NFL’s update to the Rooney Rule. https://t.co/plfA9hyZn0 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 16, 2022

More on this story as it develops.