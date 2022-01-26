Hard Rock Stadium is one of the most active and recognized in the NFL. Not only has it hosted six Super Bowls since opening in 1987, but it’s also served as home base for some of the Dolphins’ greatest years in the 90s (and for the Marlins. too).

Aside from football, the stadium has hosted major concerts, Pro Bowls, and even one of the best WrestleMania’s put together by the WWE. Over the course of its tenure on Don Shula Drive, the stadium has also seen multiple naming rights deals, as well as a few interim names.

Based on the Dolphins’ performance in every era, each stadium name brings back a wave of nostalgia—some much (much) better than others. Now that the Dolphins are showing progress in their rebuild, there’s been increased interest in nostalgia from the good old days.

While NFL betting odds in the AFC East are likely to focus on the Bills next season, the Dolphins might be in a position to handle the Patriots better. At a minimum, they’ll need to handle their season with more consistency than they did in 2021 under Brian Flores.

While it’s not crazy to think the Dolphins will bring a Lombardi back to Hard Rock, it’s not looking probable—at least not immediately. With the Hard Rock brand retaining naming rights to the stadium until 2034, there’s plenty of time for the Dolphins to make the Hard Rock era one for future fans to remember.

Looking back, here are the most meaningful eras for the Miami Gardens stadium.



The Best Era: Marino & Shula

Joe Robbie Stadium 1987-1996

There’s little doubt that the years of Don Shula and Dan Marino are the greatest in Dolphin history, as well as a standout in the NFL as a whole. Back in the early 90s, the Dolphins were also busy developing a quality rivalry with the Bills and QB Jim Kelly.

Though Shula and Marino never managed to swipe a Super Bowl, they were on a record-breaking streak. In 1993, Shula nudged past George Halas’ all-time win record with a gritty victory over the Eagles. Best of all was the 1995 Marino fake spike that saw the Dolphins beat the Jets by overcoming a 17-point deficit in the third quarter.

A Swift Decline

Pro Player Stadium 1996-2005

Joe Robbie Stadium might bring back fond memories of the late 80s and 90s, but Pro Player Stadium is likely to give every Dolphins fan a sinking feeling. Even before Dan Marino retired in 2000, there was a palpable gap in leadership following Shula’s 1995 retirement.

What started as a shaky performance in the AFC East would soon be crushed by the next great coach-QB duo in the NFL with Tom Brady joining Bill Belichick’s Patriots. As Brady started posting peak years in the early 2000s, the Dolphins neared their fateful 2007 season under Cam Cameron.

A Slow Recalibration

Sun Life Stadium 2011-2016

With a revolving door of coaches, starting with Tony Sparano and ending with Adam Gase, the Dolphins begin to pivot toward a better position. What started with a 6-10 regular season finish ended with a 10-6 regular season finish under Gase, which saw the team snag a wild card position in the playoffs. While the Dolphins lost in the first round, it was a sign that things were looking up.

Growing Pains

Hard Rock Stadium 2016-Present

Under Gase and then, starting in 2019, under Brian Flores, the Dolphins have stumbled on a handful of roadblocks. Aside from inconsistency and head coaching issues, there have been serious questions for both the offensive and defensive teams. The brief hope that players like Tua Taigovailoa spark never seems to sustain itself, while the quality of individual players never quite come through on the gridiron.

As mentioned above, the Dolphins have plenty of time to leverage their years at the Hard Rock. However, the team’s plans for a full rebuild now look in trouble despite a mostly successful and momentous 2020 season.