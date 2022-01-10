Black Monday does not disappoint. For Dolphins fans, this news is a stunner.
Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that Brian Flores has been relieved of duties as head coach of the Miami Dolphins:
Brian Flores is out as the Dolphins head coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022
After a 1-7 start, the Dolphins won 8 of 9, missing the playoffs by a game. In his 3 seasons as Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores compiled a 24-25 record but was 19-14 the previous 2 seasons. This move may have been made to jump start Stephen Ross’ bid to lure Jim Harbaugh away from the University of Michigan. Either way, the search begins for a new head coach once again for the Dolphins, who seem to do this every 3 years over the last decade.
As of right now, Chris Grier is still in place as GM.
We will have more news as it follows.
Didn’t see this coming unless it was all in for Harbaugh, which may be the case. IMO Flores’ changing and dumping over and over of coaches let to his demise. No consistency with offensive coaches, assistants, etc. You can change players like this, not sure that’s a good thing to have a carousel of coaches. None of the really good teams do this. If not Harbaugh, maybe it’s Eric Bienemy’s time to take over a team and build what he knows best, an offense.