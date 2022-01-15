It is being reported by Dolphins beat writer Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN that Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach stopped communicating to his coaching staff around Thanksgiving time. Per Louis-Jacques,

“He stopped communicating with his staff somewhere around really Thanksgiving and even about things like daily meeting plans,” said Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques. “It’s my understanding that some of, at least, his assistants felt like they just didn’t know what was going on in his head. They didn’t know what he was thinking. They didn’t know what his plan was. And the incredible thing is that it continued through the winning streak. So they finish 8-1 as he’s not talking to people.”

When the Dolphins fired Flores this past Monday the reason they gave was because the organization wasn’t working well together. Ross said,

“Well, I’ve been looking at this over three years now and watching the organization grow. I think an organization can only function if it is collaborative and it works well together,” Ross said. “I don’t think that we were really working well as an organization that it would take to really win consistently at the NFL level.”

