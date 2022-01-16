Culpepper over Brees

Tua over Herbert

Tua over Flores

All Decisions aren’t created equal.

The above decisions are three significant choices the Dolphins organization has willingly made in the past 16 years that have put the organization in the place that it is today. And that isn’t a good place.

I won’t rehash the Culpepper over Brees debacle as it has been talked about for years, but from 2006 to 2020, it haunted this franchise and still haunts it to this day. With Brees, Miami would have been a consistent NFL playoff team, Nick Saban (the greatest college coach ever and one of the best overall football coaches of all time) stays in Miami and gives the organization stability and credibility. And odds are Miami has at least one Super Bowl championship, possibly more.

The next big decision came in 2020, and the call to take Tua over Herbert, which was a colossal mistake. The real mistake was Brian Flores playing Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2019 and winning meaningless games with players (the vast majority of) who were let go in the offseason and cost Miami the #1 overall pick in Joe Burrow.

The Dolphins gutted their roster prior to the 2019 season, created a boatload of salary cap space, and stockpiled draft picks but this was a house of cards because the key to all of this was landing a true franchise quarterback. Which thus far, Tua is not. Not only did Miami botch this once in just not playing Rosen in meaningless games, which gave them a chance to evaluate him, but odds are Miami loses a couple more games, landing them the #1 overall selection in Burrow. Mistake #1 was only then compounded by mistake #2 when they had the chance to take Herbert over Tua, and they did not.

I know hindsight is always 20/20; teams miss on draft picks or maybe hire the wrong guy, or maybe sign the wrong free agent. But this is what organizations, general managers, and head coaches get judged and graded on. And as I said, not all decisions are created equal.

Drafting Charles Harris over TJ Watt, yes, a mistake but not one that will set your organization back a decade-plus. Taking Tua over Herbert may. Taking Culpepper over Brees did. Some decisions are so important and so significant you just can’t miss on without having to suffer serious ramifications.

That leads us to the current Dolphins situation and the latest big decision the Dolphins have made. Going with Tua over Brian Flores. You can make the case (and wouldn’t be wrong) the Dolphins are doubling down on the Tua over Herbert decision (which was a mistake) and letting a good head coach walk out the door.

Numerous reports are out there Flores didn’t like Tua’s work ethic and that he thought he played golf too much. Flores wanted to move on from Tua, and because of that, he couldn’t work with or get along with anyone in the Dolphins organization or even on his own coaching staff, which he hired.

It came down to should Ross/Grier have given Flores what he wanted (a new quarterback) and tried to fix the last colossal mistake, OR did they do the right thing in siding with Tua and running Flores off?

Many feel Miami made the wrong decision, again!

Many pundits, analysts, and NFL insiders disagree with the Dolphins firing of Flores, and few have the faith in Tua that the Dolphins organization has.

We will see how this plays out, but history isn’t on the side of the Dolphins making the correct call here. As when it comes to big organizational decisions that shape the future of the franchise, the Dolphins have missed not on some of them but all of them the past 16 or so years. Hopefully, they will get one right one of these times, even if it’s by dumb luck.

