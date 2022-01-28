

News broke Friday evening that the NY Giants have hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Daboll earlier on Friday accepted a 2nd interview for Miami’s head coaching position, but now will be the man to replace Joe Judge in New York. Miami is now down to their final two candidates in Mike McDaniel and Kellen Moore. Both will have their second interviews next week and the Dolphins will select which one will be their new head coach baring any darkhorse candidate who may enter the mix at the last minute.

Giants hiring former Bills’ OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

More on this story as it develops.