One of the possible candidates for the vacant Miami Dolphins head coaching position has decided he will not move forward with the process and he is staying in Dallas to be the Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2022. Dan Quinn has informed the teams he had met with (including Miami) that he is staying with the Cowboys and he is no longer interested in moving forward with the interview process for a head coach position at this time. Quinn interviewed with the Dolphins last week and many speculated he was on Miami’s short-list of favorites to land the job of next Miami Dolphins head coach.

