One of the possible candidates for the vacant Miami Dolphins head coaching position has decided he will not move forward with the process and he is staying in Dallas to be the Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2022. Dan Quinn has informed the teams he had met with (including Miami) that he is staying with the Cowboys and he is no longer interested in moving forward with the interview process for a head coach position at this time. Quinn interviewed with the Dolphins last week and many speculated he was on Miami’s short-list of favorites to land the job of next Miami Dolphins head coach.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022